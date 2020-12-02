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MEMRI - Chinese Sociologist Dr. Li Yi: We Are Driving America to Its Death; COVID-19 Has Been Beneficial for China, North Korea; There Will Be No U.S.-China War, But We Will Take Over Taiwan
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104 views • December 02, 2020
Planet B Media - 20 Nov 2020
A Chinese sociologist recently delivered marks at a forum reportedly in Shenzhen where he declared that it was only a matter of time before China overtakes the United States and effectively puts an end to it.
The most inflammatory quotes from the speech include:
• “It turns out that China is going to overtake the United States in 2027. It was said that this might be delayed for a year or two, but this year, God has pulled off a little trick, right? God created COVID-19 and spread it to every country in the world.”
• “COVID-19 is bad for Europe and America, but it is beneficial for North Korea and China.”
• “We still have 4,000 dead, right? But if 4,000 (Chinese) die versus 220,000 in the United States, we haven’t really lost a single person, have we? We’re close to zero infections and zero deaths. If 4,000 people out of 1.4 billion die, that’s the same as no one getting sick and no one dying.”
• “In the global economy, China stands out. We are ahead of schedule in terms of overtaking the United States. There will be no problem reaching this goal in 2027. The U.S. will not survive.”
• “As long as 1.4 billion Chinese people eat, sleep, defecate, and urinate every day, as long as we go to work every day, we will drive the U.S. to its death.”
A Chinese sociologist recently delivered marks at a forum reportedly in Shenzhen where he declared that it was only a matter of time before China overtakes the United States and effectively puts an end to it.
The most inflammatory quotes from the speech include:
• “It turns out that China is going to overtake the United States in 2027. It was said that this might be delayed for a year or two, but this year, God has pulled off a little trick, right? God created COVID-19 and spread it to every country in the world.”
• “COVID-19 is bad for Europe and America, but it is beneficial for North Korea and China.”
• “We still have 4,000 dead, right? But if 4,000 (Chinese) die versus 220,000 in the United States, we haven’t really lost a single person, have we? We’re close to zero infections and zero deaths. If 4,000 people out of 1.4 billion die, that’s the same as no one getting sick and no one dying.”
• “In the global economy, China stands out. We are ahead of schedule in terms of overtaking the United States. There will be no problem reaching this goal in 2027. The U.S. will not survive.”
• “As long as 1.4 billion Chinese people eat, sleep, defecate, and urinate every day, as long as we go to work every day, we will drive the U.S. to its death.”
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