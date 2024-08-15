Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 15, 2024 – THE CHURCH HAS FALLEN – Mike Adams calls out Christian churches that push TOXIC JABS and GENOCIDE

- Nutrition and its connection to the Bible. (0:00)

- Anti-Semitism and violence in the church. (4:21)

- Biblical teachings and their relevance to modern society. (10:39)

- Using military force in Israel-Palestine conflict, with emphasis on empathy for human life. (25:00)

- Selective outrage and double standards in religion and politics. (45:49)

- The failure of mainstream churches and the need for personal spiritual calling. (1:02:25)

- Spirituality, health, and politics. (1:08:18)

- CBDCs and their potential impact on financial freedom. (1:18:33)

- Potential use of CBDCs in emergencies, with focus on China's social credit system and technocracy. (1:22:36)

- Potential risks and benefits of central bank-issued digital currencies (CBDCs). (1:39:32)

- Bitcoin hijacking, privacy coins, and CBDCs. (1:43:25)

- Zano, an open-source blockchain project with tokenization potential. (1:49:06)

- Decentralized technology and privacy concerns in a surveillance state. (1:59:34)

- Exiting the system, financial collapse, and crypto solutions. (2:13:13)

- Gold and silver investment options for economic collapse. (2:24:16)

- God's blessings and obedience in the Old Testament. (2:41:45)





