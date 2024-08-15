BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 15, 2024 – THE CHURCH HAS FALLEN – Mike Adams calls out Christian churches that push TOXIC JABS and GENOCIDE
8 months ago

- Nutrition and its connection to the Bible. (0:00)

- Anti-Semitism and violence in the church. (4:21)

- Biblical teachings and their relevance to modern society. (10:39)

- Using military force in Israel-Palestine conflict, with emphasis on empathy for human life. (25:00)

- Selective outrage and double standards in religion and politics. (45:49)

- The failure of mainstream churches and the need for personal spiritual calling. (1:02:25)

- Spirituality, health, and politics. (1:08:18)

- CBDCs and their potential impact on financial freedom. (1:18:33)

- Potential use of CBDCs in emergencies, with focus on China's social credit system and technocracy. (1:22:36)

- Potential risks and benefits of central bank-issued digital currencies (CBDCs). (1:39:32)

- Bitcoin hijacking, privacy coins, and CBDCs. (1:43:25)

- Zano, an open-source blockchain project with tokenization potential. (1:49:06)

- Decentralized technology and privacy concerns in a surveillance state. (1:59:34)

- Exiting the system, financial collapse, and crypto solutions. (2:13:13)

- Gold and silver investment options for economic collapse. (2:24:16)

- God's blessings and obedience in the Old Testament. (2:41:45)


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


