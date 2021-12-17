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Gaining Authority in Prayer
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31 views • December 17, 2021
Copyright © Doug Addison
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/gaining-authority-in-prayer/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "The holidays are here, and ready or not, The LORD is moving behind the scenes.
I recently released a prophetic word for December that The LORD is raising up people to pray night and day."
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/gaining-authority-in-prayer/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "The holidays are here, and ready or not, The LORD is moving behind the scenes.
I recently released a prophetic word for December that The LORD is raising up people to pray night and day."
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