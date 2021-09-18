AUSTRALIA FIGHTS BACK! - AMAZING VIDEO AS PROTESTERS BREAK POLICE LINE! - GLOBAL UPRISING CONTINUES!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent protests in Australia as countless protesters push through police lines again and take to the streets to reject the insanely tyrannical vaccine mandates and lockdown restrictions that continue to take place.
The uprising in Australia is very overdue and if it fails, God help us all. This is global and will not stop with Australia or Canada or France or Italy. The tyranny will keep persisting until either we make it end or there are none of us left.
In this video, we report on the latest footage from Australia as well as the protests in Germany and of course Paris where we are currently reporting from.
Though Paris has been seen as a global inspiration as massive protests take to the streets, this week during the global freedom marches, Paris showed up in much smaller numbers than previously signaling that something seriously wrong is happening. Meanwhile, it's impossible to eat or drink without a jab here in Paris and to think more people wouldn't protest for their very humanity is sickening.
Stay tuned as we continue to cover these events world wide!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021