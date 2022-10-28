Why are rivers drying up. How does this fit the end of days? What is up with the caves in the Euphrates river. Is China desperate with their water supply? Could this be why they need war. How low is the Mississippi river? When do they predict the Euphrates river will disappear. Revisit dream of water disappearing in the river. Are we seeing chapter 9 of the Book of Revelation? Cover a dream about the rivers evaporating in the USA.





Why China Might Need War Fast - Trumpet 6