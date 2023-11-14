Dr. Robert Malone Testifies at the 'Injuries Caused by COVID Vaccines' Hearing



"There is a reason why these products typically require up to a decade to be proven to be safe and effective and it was not prudent, and not in the interests of protecting the citizens of the United States or the world, to bypass those time tested processes...Remember, the underlying thesis here is that we had 3.4% case fatality rate. This was told to us again and again and again, and it was a lie."



