Omicron 'Shocker': It's Mostly Hitting The Vaxxed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A couple of weeks into the Omicron hysteria - where Europe has gone full totalitarian out of fear - some uncomfortable (for the lockdowners) truths are emerging: early data shows that Omicron is infecting those who are "fully vaccinated" at a much higher rate than the unvaccinated. "Experts" say that a third shot of the same stuff will do the trick, but amid the ongoing collapse of Biden's vax mandates in the US, the uptake is understandably anemic. Also today: Segregation in Denver, Amtrak ditches vax mandate, and NY counties tell the vax-mandating governor to take a hike.