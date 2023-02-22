The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Your Steward In The Mirror

Get the tunes and swag you [email protected] Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

We tend to limit the idea of biblical stewardship Warriors Of Light.

The good steward understands that everything that God has given us is to be stewarded in way that is pleasing to him and most of all is beneficial to the building of the Kingdom (1 Chronicles 29:14).





I pray that you and I fully understand the responsibility of being good stewards of all that God has blessed us with. Rock on!





Part one:

Stewardship (The Water Parable)

Stewardship is a very important part of our faith and relationship with Jesus Christ. We are all allotted different amounts of resources and will one day be judged on how well we used them. Follow Jesus is an opportunity for life everlasting, but it's also an opportunity for you to share that love and lead other people to receive everlasting life as well! This video was created to give personality to the idea of stewardship in a simple visualization. I hope you enjoy! God Bless! From TJ Grembowski

Part two:

