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最後一張牌，Wernher Von Braun 博士：外星人來了
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47 views • October 17, 2021
已故的博士Wernher von Braun 警告说，世界新秩序议程上的最新一步：外星人，一切都是…
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https://www.cristoverdad.com/zh-TW/la-ultima-carta-dr-wernher-von-braun-vienen-los-extraterrestres/
CristoVerdad | cvTruth www.cristoverdad.com/zh-TW/
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The Last Card, Dr. Wernher Von Braun: The Aliens Are Coming!
DESCRIPTION:
The late Dr. Wernher Von Braun warns of the latest step on the New World Order agenda: Aliens, and everything is…
To view this video in different languages and for more content, please visit our website
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/la-ultima-carta-dr-wernher-von-braun-vienen-los-extraterrestres/en
CristoVerdad | cvTruth www.cristoverdad.com/en
要以不同語言觀看此視頻並了解更多內容，請訪問我們的網站：
https://www.cristoverdad.com/zh-TW/la-ultima-carta-dr-wernher-von-braun-vienen-los-extraterrestres/
CristoVerdad | cvTruth www.cristoverdad.com/zh-TW/
----------
The Last Card, Dr. Wernher Von Braun: The Aliens Are Coming!
DESCRIPTION:
The late Dr. Wernher Von Braun warns of the latest step on the New World Order agenda: Aliens, and everything is…
To view this video in different languages and for more content, please visit our website
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/la-ultima-carta-dr-wernher-von-braun-vienen-los-extraterrestres/en
CristoVerdad | cvTruth www.cristoverdad.com/en
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