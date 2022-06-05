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Understand And Pass On Wisdom And Knowledge.
Proverbs 5:1-2 (NIV).
1 My son, pay attention to my wisdom,
turn your ear to my words of insight,
2 that you may maintain discretion
and your lips may preserve knowledge.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Listen and meditate and record wisdom and knowledge.
Admonish others for posterity.
https://pc1.tiny.us/38cdtrv4
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