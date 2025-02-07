Dr. Peter McCullough Describes the Connection Between Vaccines and Autism.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Peter McCullough discloses the potential link between vaccines and autism. He argues that the increasing number of childhood vaccines may contribute to neurodevelopmental disorders like autism. McCullough cites studies showing a correlation between vaccine uptake and autism rates. He also points out that vaccine injury court cases have ruled in favor of plaintiffs claiming vaccines caused their child's autism.