Reading the Bible LIVE pt1: Unleash the Grace of God

Reading the Bible LIVE pt1: Paul and Timotheus, the servants of Jesus Christ, to all the saints in Christ Jesus which are at Philippi, with the bishops and deacons: grace be unto you, and peace, from God our Father, and from the Lord Jesus Christ. Philippians 1:1-2 KJV #Bible
