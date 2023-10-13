Gaza Journalist Sami Abu Salem - Reporting that Journalists in Gaza Cannot Work because there is No Safe Place in Gaza - Israel has already Killed 10 Journalists

Watch Gaza journalist Sami Abu Salem reporting that "journalists in Gaza cannot work [...] because there is no safe place in Gaza. We can't do our work." – Israel's relentless bombing is razing Gaza to the ground and killing journalists, medics, and other civilian rescue personnel.
◾️Israel has already killed ten journalists in the first six days of fighting since the unprecedented offensive by Palestinian resistance groups. The Committee to Protect Journalists said: "Journalists in Gaza face particularly high risks as they attempt to cover the conflict amid repeated Israeli airstrikes, disrupted lines of communication, and extensive power outages."
