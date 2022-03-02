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The city of Melitopol, Ukraine is gradually returning to normal. Local patrols are working on the streets, fighting looters. There is no war no shelling. Not touching ordinary citizens.
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1271 views • March 02, 2022
Full Description that was with this video when found as follows: On the situation in Melitopol.
The situation in the city is gradually returning to normal. Local patrols are already working on the streets, who are fighting looters. There is no war, no shelling.
So it could have been in Kharkov, if not for the Nazis. Nobody is going to touch ordinary citizens.
The situation in the city is gradually returning to normal. Local patrols are already working on the streets, who are fighting looters. There is no war, no shelling.
So it could have been in Kharkov, if not for the Nazis. Nobody is going to touch ordinary citizens.
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