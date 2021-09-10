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The Legend of Whorra (Part 2 of 4) [E;R Archival Re-Upload]
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11 views • September 10, 2021
Original Upload Date: Sep 11, 2015
Original Description:
"The trainwreck continues...
Twatter:
https://twitter.com/EsemicolonR
Gabbai:
https://gab.ai/esemicolonr
Track List (in order of appearance):
THE UNLIMITED Kyosuke Hyobu OST Vol. 1 - Track 20:玉が舞い鳩が飛ぶ
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone OST - Track 19: Hedwig's Theme
Yahari Ore Zoku OST - Track 12: WIN-WIN
Backstreet Boys - Everybody
Aoki Hagane no Arpeggio OST Vol. 1 - Track 4: Kenkabugi
The Legend of Korra OST - Track 10: Before
The Legend of Korra OST - Track 8: Hittin' on All Sixes
Zack Hemsey - Mind Heist
Kuroko no Basket OST Vol. 1 - Track 20: Misdirection
Mahouka OST Vol. 1 - Track 5: Animoe
X-Files Theme
Gravity Daze OST - Track 12: Encounter with Gade
Death Parade OST - Track 5: 幸せな人たち
DanMachi OST Vol. 1 - Track 21: 作戦会議
Kiseijuu OST - Track 8: CREAM SODA"
This video is being uploaded for Archival purposes.
Original Video:
https://youtu.be/3131tUSlaFQ
Channel link:https:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4BZtFgtCuHUt0p8J-XENiA
Original Description:
"The trainwreck continues...
Twatter:
https://twitter.com/EsemicolonR
Gabbai:
https://gab.ai/esemicolonr
Track List (in order of appearance):
THE UNLIMITED Kyosuke Hyobu OST Vol. 1 - Track 20:玉が舞い鳩が飛ぶ
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone OST - Track 19: Hedwig's Theme
Yahari Ore Zoku OST - Track 12: WIN-WIN
Backstreet Boys - Everybody
Aoki Hagane no Arpeggio OST Vol. 1 - Track 4: Kenkabugi
The Legend of Korra OST - Track 10: Before
The Legend of Korra OST - Track 8: Hittin' on All Sixes
Zack Hemsey - Mind Heist
Kuroko no Basket OST Vol. 1 - Track 20: Misdirection
Mahouka OST Vol. 1 - Track 5: Animoe
X-Files Theme
Gravity Daze OST - Track 12: Encounter with Gade
Death Parade OST - Track 5: 幸せな人たち
DanMachi OST Vol. 1 - Track 21: 作戦会議
Kiseijuu OST - Track 8: CREAM SODA"
This video is being uploaded for Archival purposes.
Original Video:
https://youtu.be/3131tUSlaFQ
Channel link:https:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4BZtFgtCuHUt0p8J-XENiA
Keywords
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