VENETIAN BLACK NOBILITY : : Jesuit Mafia History III

SOURCE: NinjaAlex420
https://www.bitchute.com/video/odY2Slp6yPPG/
"The Jesuit Venetian Black Nobility and Royal Crime Families rule the Pope's NWO not the Jews. Rothschild's are nothing compared to the Aldobrandini, Orsini, Medici, Pallavicini, Massimo and other Roman Catholic papal crime families.
Knights Templar, Knights of Malta, Knights of the Constintinian Order of St George, Rosecrucians, Freemasons, illuminati, Order of the Jesters, Oddfellows, Martinists, Order of the Golden Dawn, Vatican Banking Operations, Anthony Fauci..."
