⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(23 May 2023)

Part I

The Kiev regime, defeated in Artyomovsk, started to carry out terrorist actions against civilians.

On 22 May this year, after the intense shelling of Kozinka international checkpoint, as well as a number of other civilian facilities in Grayvoron district of Belgorod region, a unit of a Ukrainian nationalist formation entered the territory of the Russian Federation.

In the course of the counter-terrorist operation, as a result of air strikes, artillery fire and active action by the units of the Western Military District that covered the state border, the nationalist formations have been blocked and destroyed.

The remaining nationalists were pushed back into Ukraine, where they continued to be hit until they have been completely eliminated.

The enemy losses were over 70 Ukrainian terrorists, 4 armoured fighting vehicles and 5 pickup trucks.

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces, as well as the active actions of the Group, have resulted in the neutralisation of the AFU units close to Masyutovka, Timkovka, Tabayevka (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

In addition, the actions of two Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been disrupted close to Timkovka.

The enemy losses were up to 110 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, and 2 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

In Krasny Liman direction, the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the Tsentr Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the AFU units close to Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were over 65 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, as well as Msta-B, D-20 and D-30 howitzers.

In Donetsk direction, the attacks, launched by aviation and artillery of the Yug Group of Forces, as well as the active actions of the Group, have resulted in the neutralisation of up to 375 Ukrainian servicemen, two tanks, five armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, one D-30 howitzer, and one U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station.

Two AFU ammunition depots of 60th and 64th mechanised brigades have been destroyed close to Verkhnekamenskoye and Stupochki (Donetsk People's Republic).

Part II

In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the attacks, launched by aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces have resulted in the neutralisation of the enemy units close to Velikaya Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic), Marphopol, Malaya Tokmachka, Novodanilovka and Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region).

The actions of one Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group have been disrupted close to Olgovskoye (Zaporozhye region).

The enemy losses were over 150 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 pickup trucks and 1 Msta-B howitzer. |

In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were over 20 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 motor vehicles, and 1 Msta-B howitzer.

Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 96 artillery units of the AFU at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware at 112 areas.

The command post of the 24th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU has been neutralised near Toretsk (Donetsk People's Republic). Two fuel depot for AFU hardware has been destroyed near Avdeevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Air defence facilities have intercepted 13 HIMARS and Uragan rocket-propelled projectiles.

Air defence facilities have shot down 11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles close to Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Ivanovka, Kirillovka, Novoandreevka and Petrovskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Tokarevka (Kharkov region).

In total, 428 airplanes, 235 helicopters, 4,273 unmanned aerial vehicles, 424 air defence missile systems, 9,275 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,100 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,887 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 10,395 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.