Knowing the Healer

Is it always God's will to heal? Pastor Dean explains the biblical view of healing and miracles and uses Paul's life as a great example of how God can use infirmity to humble us. Whether you are healed or not, let your faith in Jesus stand firm.

"Is any sick among you? let him call for the elders of the church; and let them pray over him, anointing him with oil in the name of the Lord" James 5:14