Steely Dan - Josie

Becker and Fagen wrote an early version of "Josie" well before the recordings for Aja took place. While most of the songs on the album fuse jazz with rock, AllMusic critic Stewart Mason describes "Josie" as the album's "most conventional rocker." Nonetheless "Josie" incorporates many jazz chords. Don Breithaupt sees an influence from the Delta blues, particularly in the "stark open fifths and lyric-driven rhythm," but he also notes that it incorporates "exotic open chords derived from the parallel Phrygian scale.

This is an upgraded and expanded version of Steely Dan's October 20, 1995, appearance on Late Show with David Letterman. It includes the band participating in both the break music preceding and following their broadcast performance of "Josie." In far superior video and audio quality. 1. Break music #1: "Do It Again" 2. Broadcast performance: "Josie" 3. Break music #2: "Deacon Blues"