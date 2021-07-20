Trump: Sue These Big-Tech Companies for Their Violation of Speech Freedom

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07/11/2021 Considering Section 230 as a shelter，some big-tech companies have been colluding with people inside and outside the government to exert speech censorship on their service users. Despite this, President Trump will file a lawsuit against those big-tech companies which are being used to impose illegal and unconstitutional government censorship.