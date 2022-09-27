Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon, Shane and Jessica Kncok

As Britian financially collopses,... last weekend some of the "called out and set apart ones" all came from across Britian... from Bedfordshire, Birmingham, Cambridgeshire, Cornwall, Essex, London, Manchester, Norfolk and Wiltshire, for 3 days at Lutterworth Town Hall with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon hostd by Eating Wild Honey and Locusts to hear revelational knowledge from the Torah. Tonight we continue to share such truths.