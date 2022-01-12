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Inmunidad de Rebaño y sillas Musicales PARTE 2
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0 view • January 12, 2022
Aqui esta la continuacion de Inmunidad de Rebaño o Colectivo usando sillas musicales para explicarlo. Cualquiera puede entender que la vacuna de COVID orginal no sirve porque no esta en el ambiente, Usa este video y haz el tuyo mejor que el mio y acabaremos con la pandemia. Participa y SALVA TUS PADRES Y TUS HIJOS !!! JUNTOS Y SOLO JUNTOS salvaremos el mundo!
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