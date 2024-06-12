You might want to watch: Iskander Missile Strike on the position area of the S-300PS Air Defense System - part 1

The defeat of the Ukrainian Su-27UB at the Mirgorod airbase after the removal of the S-300PS air defense missile system covering it.

A rocket with a cluster warhead detonated next to the fighter, turning it into a sieve.

Also at the airbase you can see a whole dump of debris and many other Su-27s standing without hangars.

Cynthia, more info about this from Rybar:

On strikes by the Russian Armed Forces on targets in Poltava Region

Morning, footage appeared online of effective strikes by the Russian Armed Forces on air defense positions and aircraft parking areas, with reconnaissance UAVs providing objective control.



This time, the targets were in the Poltava Region, 140 km from the front line, a record for such cases.

▪️The Russian troops attacked the Myrhorod airfield, destroying a Su-27UB fighter. Nearby MiG-29 aircraft, recently redeployed from the Dnipropetrovsk airfield, were likely unharmed. Remains of about five previously destroyed Ukrainian aircraft were visible.

▪️The Russian troops also struck an S-300 air defense system battery in the village of Polyviane, destroying two launchers and disabling the target acquisition, low-altitude detection stations, and command post.

❗️The successful actions in the Poltava region were facilitated by the destruction of Ukrainian air defenses in the frontline regions.



