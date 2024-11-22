A Ukrainian YPR-765 armored personnel carrier of Dutch manufacture, destroyed along with the landing force in the South Donetsk direction.

Adding:

One of the representatives of the Kiev regime stated that since the beginning of the SMO, the population of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone has officially grown by 135 thousand people.

According to him, citizens of the so-called Ukraine are doing this in order to receive payments due to residents of areas with radiation contamination.

This now costs the Ukrainian authorities 15 billion hryvnia annually, so Kiev is trying to reduce this expense item. In particular, in the 2025 budget, these payments will be made only to those who lived in the exclusion zone from 1986 to 1993.

However, the real reason for such increased interest of the local population in the vicinity of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant is not only the desire to get rich due to the benefits. After all, in this area with a minimally developed social infrastructure, it is very easy to "get lost" from the supervision of the authorities and avoid conscription.