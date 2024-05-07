Babylon is fallen: Exposing the pope & the false beliefs of the Roman Catholic church

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on April 30, 2024.





The pope changed the Sabbath from the 7th day to the 1st day of the week in as per canon 29 at the council of Laodicea in 364:

https://www.newadvent.org/fathers/3806.htm Scroll down to canon 29. The Lord’s Day is NOT SUNday; it’s the 7th day Sabbath according to Isaiah 58:13.





Saturday is "no longer" the worship day of God, only on Sunday can we become part of the body of Christ in the world, only by worshiping on Sunday can we avoid "egoistic isolation" and instead be united "in a great community...a universal community" becoming "related to everyone in the world." (Meeting with Diocesan Clergy of Aosta, Address of Pope Benedict XVI, Parish Church at Introd (Aosta Valley), Monday, July 25, 2005.).





It elevates and worships Mary, a DEAD saint, which goes against the first commandment of God in Exodus 20:3.





"Holy Scripture was written to Mary, about Mary, and on account of Mary." St. Bernard

"No one ever finds Christ but with and through Mary. Whoever seeks Christ apart from Mary seeks Him in vain." St. Bonaventure





It has killed millions of Christians for reading the Bible or for not bowing down to the pope





"For professing faith contrary to the teachings of the Church of Rome, history records the martyrdom of more then one hundred million people. A million Waldenses and Albigenses [Swiss and French Protestants] perished during a crusade proclaimed by Pope Innocent III in 1208. ... "--Brief Bible Readings, p. 16.





1. The pope says that Muslims are our brothers which goes against 2 Corinthians 6:14-17

2. The pope said that atheists can go to heaven based on good works alone...forget about faith in Christ.

3. The pope said that the cross of Christ was a failure humanly speaking which goes against 1 Corinthians 1:18.

4. The pope says that it is ok to bless homo Roman Catholic couples which goes against Leviticus 18:22, Romans 1:27-28 and 1 Corinthians 6:9-10.

5. The popes of the Vatican have changed the holy ten commandments of God including God's holy 7th day Sabbath to SUNday at the council of Laodicea, as per canon 29, in 364. That's prophesied in Daniel 7:25.

6. The popes' supporters have killed God's people during the dark and middle ages, which points to Daniel 7:25, Revelation 13:7 and Revelation 17:6.

7. The pope is spoken of in 2 Thessalonians 2:3-4, Daniel 7:25 and Revelation 13:8 in a most unfavourable way.





"The Pope and God are the same, so he has all power in Heaven and earth." Pope Pius V, quoted in Barclay, Chapter XXVII, p. 218, "Cities Petrus Bertanous".





Other than Vicarius Filii Dei, there's also: Dux Cleri, Ludovicus, Latinus Rex Sacerdos, which add up to 666.





Email: pastor Craig at [email protected].