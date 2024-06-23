Homos are truly coming for our children!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to RicoRozy



Singing homosexuals are admitting that they are coming for our children. They’ve already coming for our children through drag queens and their silly story time trying to warp our children’s minds.



They feel empowered to even sing about it.



Please homeschool your children and keep them close to you. Start turning to Christ, the Christ of the Bible and pray to God to protect your family against satan’s minions.



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington