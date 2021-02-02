© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Act of 1871 - Two Constitutions - The U.S. turned into a Corporation - District of Columbia D.C.
Follow
7
Download MP3
Share
Report
1430 views • February 02, 2021
'The Act of 1871'
Two Constitutions exist in the United States:
THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA The Corporation District of Columbia DC is now dissolved
Chief Thief Joe Biden runs a corporation that no longer exists
Two Constitutions exist in the United States:
THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA The Corporation District of Columbia DC is now dissolved
Chief Thief Joe Biden runs a corporation that no longer exists
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.