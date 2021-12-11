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ΟΙ ΙΠΠΕΙΣ ΤΗΣ ΠΥΛΟΥ - 2011
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15 views • December 11, 2021
ΟΙ ΙΠΠΕΙΣ ΤΗΣ ΠΥΛΟΥ - ΟΛΟΚΛΗΡΗ Η ΤΑΙΝΙΑ
ΣΚΗΝΟΘΕΣΙΑ : ΝΙΚΟΣ ΚΑΛΟΓΕΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ
ΠΡΩΤΑΓΩΝΙΣΤΟΥΝ : ΝΙΚΟΣ ΚΑΛΟΓΕΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ, ΗΛΙΑΣ ΛΟΓΟΘΕΤΗΣ,
ΒΑΝΑ ΜΠΑΡΜΠΑ, ΙΟΥΛΙΑ ΚΑΛΟΓΡΙΔΟΥ, ΑΝΤΩΝΗΣ ΚΑΦΕΤΖΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ,
ΤΑΚΗΣ ΣΠΥΡΙΔΑΚΗΣ, ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΚΑΜΠΕΡΙΔΗΣ. ΑΝΤΩΝΗΣ ΘΕΟΔΩΡΑΚΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ.
London Greek Film Festival, Αγγλία, 2011, διαγωνιστικό:
Βραβείο Καλύτερης Μεγάλου Μήκους Ταινίας
Βραβείο Καλύτερης Ερμηνείας
Βραβείο Καλύτερης Μουσικής
Βραβείο Καλύτερης Φωτογραφίας
ΣΚΗΝΟΘΕΣΙΑ : ΝΙΚΟΣ ΚΑΛΟΓΕΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ
ΠΡΩΤΑΓΩΝΙΣΤΟΥΝ : ΝΙΚΟΣ ΚΑΛΟΓΕΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ, ΗΛΙΑΣ ΛΟΓΟΘΕΤΗΣ,
ΒΑΝΑ ΜΠΑΡΜΠΑ, ΙΟΥΛΙΑ ΚΑΛΟΓΡΙΔΟΥ, ΑΝΤΩΝΗΣ ΚΑΦΕΤΖΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ,
ΤΑΚΗΣ ΣΠΥΡΙΔΑΚΗΣ, ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΚΑΜΠΕΡΙΔΗΣ. ΑΝΤΩΝΗΣ ΘΕΟΔΩΡΑΚΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ.
London Greek Film Festival, Αγγλία, 2011, διαγωνιστικό:
Βραβείο Καλύτερης Μεγάλου Μήκους Ταινίας
Βραβείο Καλύτερης Ερμηνείας
Βραβείο Καλύτερης Μουσικής
Βραβείο Καλύτερης Φωτογραφίας
Keywords
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