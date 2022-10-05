Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why You Need To Take Turpentine With White Sugar!
48 views
channel image
Sun Fruit Dan
Published 2 months ago |

Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Turpentine Studies: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinestudies.html

All The Turpentine Protocol Videos: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinevideos.html

My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil


WARNING WHITE SUGAR ONLY WITH TURPENTINE, NO OTHER SUGAR! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/BjQOBM59Mc05/


Why You Need To Take Turpentine With White Sugar!


A lot of people who become aware of using 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine for healing and to eliminate a systemic candida overgrowth, learn that it is highly recommended to take turpentine with white sugar.


Which can come as a shock to a lot of people because they have been taught that white sugar feeds candida so it seems very counterproductive to take Turpentine with it but there is a very good reason as to why you need to take it with white sugar.


I highly recommend that you watch this video from start to finish if you are someone that is new to taking Turpentine but you have not yet taken it with white sugar or for people who have a lot of experience with taking Turpentine but they are finding it is not eliminating a candida overgrowth in their body or for people who are scared to take Turpentine with white sugar.


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

Keywords
turpentineturpentine and sugarpure gum spirits of turpentineturpentine oildr jennifer daniels turpentineturpentine protocolturpentine parasiteshow to use turpentinehealing with turpentineturpentine candidaturpentine candida detoxturpentine candida cleanseturpentine candida overgrowth100 pure gum spirits of turpentineturpentine with sugarturpentine white sugarwhat type of sugar with turpentinewhat type of sugar can you use with turpentineturpentine carrierturpentine sugar baitwhy sugar with turpentinewhy turpentine with sugar

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket