Kyiv Raises Stakes: Ukraine Targets Russian Rear With New Long-Range Capabilities

Kyiv is signaling a significant and dangerous escalation in its conflict with Russia, openly declaring its intent to strike deeper into Russian territory. Following his meeting with the Commander-in-Chief, Kyiv’s leader Zelensky announced preparations for new “deep strikes,” claiming the necessary forces and means are ready.

The centerpiece of this new strategy is the so-called Flamingo missile, touted by Ukrainian sources as a domestically produced weapon with a staggering range of up to 3,000 kilometers—putting Moscow well within its reach. However, evidence suggests the Flamingo is not a Ukrainian innovation but is in fact the FP-5 missile from the Emirati-British defense group Milanion, unveiled at the IDEX-2025 exhibition. While its claimed specs are impressive—a range of 3,000 km and speeds up to 950 km/h—Western analysts, including those from The Economist, remain deeply skeptical. They point out that the project’s timeline, from concept to alleged mass production in just nine months, is implausibly short for the defense industry, suggesting the announcement may be more of a political PR move than a genuine technological breakthrough.

This skepticism is bolstered by the missile’s alleged combat debut on August 30th. Ukrainian forces reportedly launched four Flamingo missiles at a military airfield in Crimea. Russian defenses have reportedly intercepted three, with the fourth landing off-target, leaving a crater in a nearby field. With no confirmed success, the attack highlighted serious questions about the missile’s accuracy against advanced air defenses.

Despite these uncertainties, Kyiv’s ambitions seem grave. Reports indicate plans for a major provocation. Kyiv may attempt to simultaneously launch up to ten missiles targeting central Moscow, with symbolic government buildings like the FSB headquarters as priority objectives. An attack in the heart of Moscow is definitely considered for maximum psychological impact.

To support Kyiv’s deep strikes, Western intelligence-gathering has intensified. The American RQ-4B Global Hawk surveillance drones have been flying unusual and prolonged routes along Russia’s western borders, from the Black Sea coast in the south to the Kola Peninsula in the north. This increased monitoring of Russia’s key regions indicates a concerted effort to gather targeting data and could hint at potential future provocations or strikes in Russia’s strategically sensitive areas.

This shift in strategy represents a high-risk gamble by Kyiv. By targeting the Russian rear, Ukraine aims to create new leverage at the negotiating table. However, the use of a potentially inaccurate missile system against targets in a densely populated city like Moscow carries the risk of catastrophic collateral damage, threatening to plunge the conflict into an even more unpredictable and dangerous phase.

