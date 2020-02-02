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ΑΥΤΑ ΠΟΥ ΜΑΣ ΕΚΡΥΨΑΝ ΤΑ ΜΜΕ ΜΕΡΟΣ 7 ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ - ΕΘΝΕΓΕΡΣΙΑ - ΑΦΙΕΡΩΜΑ ΣΕ ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ.
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185 views • February 02, 2020
ΑΦΙΕΡΩΜΕΝΟ ΣΤΟΝ ΣΤΡΑΤΗΓΟΝ ΑΫΦΑΝΤΗ - ΠΝΕΥΜΑΤΙΚΟΣ ΠΑΤΕΡΑΣ ΓΙΑ ΕΜΕΝΑ ΣΤΗΝ ΖΩΗΝ ΜΟΥ ΠΟΥ ΜΕ ΕΜΑΘΕ ΜΕΣΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΑ ΕΡΓΑ ΤΟΥ ΝΑ ΑΓΑΠΩ ΟΣΟ ΤΙΠΟΤΕ ΑΛΛΟ ΣΤΟΝ ΚΟΣΜΟΝ ΤΟΝ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΣΜΟΝ. ΑΦΙΕΡΩΜΕΝΟ ΓΙΑ ΤΑ ΓΕΝΕΘΛΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΣΤΡΑΤΗΓΟΥ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ ΚΑΝΑΛΙ ΕΛΛΗΝΑΣ ΠΑΤΡΙΩΤΗΣ. ΤΟ ΚΑΝΑΛΙ ΕΛΛΗΝΑΣ ΠΑΤΡΙΩΤΗΣ ΕΥΧΕΤΑΙ ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΠΟΛΛΑ ΣΤΟΝ ΣΤΡΑΤΗΓΟΝ ΑΫΦΑΝΤΗ ΚΑΙ ΝΑ ΤΑ ΧΙΛΙΑΣΕΙ!!. ΔΕΥΤΕΡΟΝ ΜΕΡΟΣ. ΑΦΙΕΡΩΜΕΝΟ ΣΤΟΥΣ ΣΗΜΑΝΤΙΚΟΤΕΡΟΥΣ ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ ΠΟΥ ΔΕΝ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΠΙΑ ΚΟΝΤΑ ΜΑΣ ΚΑΙ ΑΝΕΔΕΙΞΑΝ ΤΟΝ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΣΜΟΝ.
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