D.J.Trump - The Hero's Journey (EyeDropMedia)

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Trump- The Hero’s Journey. This movie has to end soon.
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The Song is called Nessun Dorma ( in English - None Shall Sleep)
and the final lyrics... in Italian....Vincerò! Vincerò! Vincerò!
translate Into English - I Will Win! , I Will Win!, I Will Win!.
Because in the end, the sheep will wake up.....[None shall sleep]....and Trump will indeed win!