Bright Videos News, Feb 18, 2026 – Sound Heals Alzheimer’s, Computer Scarcity Worsens, Maria Zeee on Iran and MAGA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com
- Special Reports and Interviews on Bright Videos (0:10)
- AI and Health Advancements (2:02)
- Sound Healing and Personal Health Practices (7:21)
- Economic and Political Implications of US Military Strength (23:37)
- Compute Scarcity and AI Demand (42:59)
- Human Cognition and AI Replacement (52:19)
- Epstein Files and Government Control (1:01:46)
- Digital ID and Surveillance (1:10:41)
- Trump Administration and AI Weaponization (1:11:50)
- Digital ID and Parental Responsibility (1:19:55)
- Digital ID Ecosystem and Age Verification (1:23:02)
- Consequences of Digital ID and Government Control (1:24:14)
- Government Actions and Subpoenas (1:25:03)
- Protecting Liberty and Final Remarks (1:27:17)
- Promotion of Survival Products (1:28:25)
Watch more independent videos at http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
▶️ Support our mission by shopping at the Health Ranger Store - https://www.healthrangerstore.com
▶️ Check out exclusive deals and special offers at https://rangerdeals.com
▶️ Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html
Watch more exclusive videos here:
🔴 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport
🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews
Follow us on all our social platforms:
🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/RealHealthRanger
🔴 Parler: https://app.parler.com
🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews
🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger
🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
🔴 USA Life: https://usa.life/naturalnews
🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews
🔴 Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@NaturalNews
🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews
🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial
🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews
🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore