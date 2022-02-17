Novak Djokovic on Why He Was Deported From Australia

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02/15/2022 Novak Djokovic: I was not deported from Australia on the basis that I was not vaccinated, or I broke any rules or that I made an error in my visa declaration. The reason I was deported was because Minister for immigration used his discretion to cancel my visa based on his perception that I might create some anti Vax sentiment in the country, which I completely disagree with.