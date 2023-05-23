Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE MATRIX WW3
46 views
channel image
Self-Government
Published Yesterday |

UKRAINIAN COMMANDOS STRIKE INSIDE RUSSIA AFTER SULLIVAN OK’S HITTING CRIMEA  https://www.trunews.com/stream/ukrainian-commandos-strike-inside-russia-after-sullivan-ok-s-hitting-crimea 

MAY 22

World War 3 is heating up. A heavily armed band of Ukrainian commandoes crossed over the border today and entered Russia’s Belgorod region. Fighting erupted in several Russian towns. The region’s governor said Russian military forces were searching for the terrorists. Ukraine denied responsibility for the armed incursion and said the attacks were carried out by Russian para-military groups.

Meanwhile, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told CNN that President Joe Biden now approves Ukraine striking Crimea. We’re going to start with a report from the London Times about today’s commando attack inside Russia.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/22/23

Keywords
cnnww3the matrixmeanwhilerussian military forcesworld war 3 is heating upus national security advisor jake sullivan told cnn that president joe biden

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket