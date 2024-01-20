Melbourne Freedom Rally 20 January 2024 at the Tennis Centre

Part 3 of three videos of the day, this one covering speeches outside the main entrance to the Melbourne Tennis Centre. On this occasion both freedom groups converged and stood in unity. Security and Police stood back and gave us the space, but when we departed they quickly secured the area. Tennis patrons were all given a reminder of the carnage being perpetrated by corporations and corrupt governments by being further informed of the staggering number of excess deaths in our country and beyond. We fulfill an important function for the sake of our future, still hanging in the balance.