THEY ARE DOING SOMETHING TO CALIFORNIA [major train derailment near natural gas pipeline]

Mar 28, 2023

__________ Get Your SquirrelTribe Gear Here: https://pfsonyt.creator-spring.com/ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/Squirrel... ⭐️ Hard Assets Alliance - INVEST IN REAL GOLD & SILVER http://bit.ly/3yh7m8N ★ Ledger Nano X (cold storage wallet) - https://amzn.to/3IfS1dm SUPPORT A LOCAL MOM & POP PLANT-BASED, CHEMICAL FREE SOAP STORE! Use code SQUIRRELTRIBE at checkout for a FREE GIFT designed by me ❤ https://www.etsy.com/shop/MagnoliaSoa... Custom Jerseys From DIYOJ: https://www.diyoj.com 10% off Coupon Code: SQUIRRELTRIBE Protect Your Home with a FREE Warranty Quote https://www.dpbolvw.net/click-1006382... JOIN THE FAMILY / @squirreltribe The BEST COFFEE around!! https://bulletproof.fdf2.net/AoxLb1 The B12 drops I take (because a lot of you asked): https://amzn.to/3PSEutU The Matcha that is making me feel amazing: https://amzn.to/3R8QNDn My Travel Coffee and Mug of Choice =============================== ☕️Alpine Start Premium Instant Coffee, Medium Roast Original Blend Arabica Coffee, Dairy, Soy & Gluten Free, 8 count, 0.74 oz (Pack of 1) https://amzn.to/3beBJoq Corkcicle Coffee Mug, Insulated Travel Coffee Cup with Lid, Stainless Steel, Spill Proof for Coffee, Tea, and Hot Cocoa, Powder Blue, 16 oz https://amzn.to/3PRrV2q Please SUBSCRIBE LIKE the video & SHARE with friends and family 😊 * I will NEVER reply to comments from an account other than this one. If it doesn't ONLY say SquirrelTribe, it's not me. I will never reply that "you have won a prize so reach out to me to claim it". I do not have Whatsapp, Nicegram, Telegram or anything other than the links in the banner or on my ABOUT page *