SIGN LANGUAGE INTERPRETED - who is brenden lee o'connell & why is he talking about JAMES O'KEEFE? - U DECIDE

Thank you for enjoying SIGN LANGUAGE INTERPRETED CONTENT by [email protected]

how do deaf and hard of hearing folks get alt news?

p a y p a l to d o n a t e PLEASE AND THANK YOU

source video: here keep scrolling DOWN

source:

source: GO TO YOU TUBE

SEARCH brenden lee oconnell channel

178 Mike Gill

DIRECT LINKS WONT WORK HERE , APOLOGIES







































