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Peter Doshi, PhD Challenges the Majority Blind Acceptance of "Empirical" Narratives Around Covid Vaccines
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180 views • November 13, 2021
On November 1, speaking at an expert panel convened by Senator Ron Johnson, British Medical Journal Editor Peter Doshi gave a groundbreaking presentation. Doshi, editor of one of the world's premiere medical journals, summarised and critically evaluated empirical information on COVID-19 'vaccination', cleansed of political agenda and spin.
He said "In pharmacy school, I teach a required course on how to critically appraise the medical literature... I am saddened that we are super-saturated as a society right now in the attitude of 'everybody knows'". Why, for instance, he asked, are we told that everybody knows that this is a 'pandemic of the unvaccinated', when in reality, in the UK for instance, "most COVID hospitalisations and deaths are among the fully vaccinated"?
Sourced from Doctors for Covid Ethics
https://tube.doctors4covidethics.org/videos/watch/4841c0c1-5844-4ea2-bd84-6d1452ec0971
https://doctors4covidethics.org/british-medical-journal-editor-peter-doshi-speaks-out/
He said "In pharmacy school, I teach a required course on how to critically appraise the medical literature... I am saddened that we are super-saturated as a society right now in the attitude of 'everybody knows'". Why, for instance, he asked, are we told that everybody knows that this is a 'pandemic of the unvaccinated', when in reality, in the UK for instance, "most COVID hospitalisations and deaths are among the fully vaccinated"?
Sourced from Doctors for Covid Ethics
https://tube.doctors4covidethics.org/videos/watch/4841c0c1-5844-4ea2-bd84-6d1452ec0971
https://doctors4covidethics.org/british-medical-journal-editor-peter-doshi-speaks-out/
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