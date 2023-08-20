No Partial Christians In Heaven; Only Obedient Christians, Matthew 5:42-48, 20230819

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Can we claim to be true Christians, but deliberately ignore these commandments? Do the Commandments apply to you and me?

As true Christians, do we have an excuse for partially or completely ignoring GOD’s Commandment on loving others?

Have we become distracted about the pain other people, family members, or Christian brothers or sisters did to us that we have determined to ignore or treat them differently, or at arms length?

You may reply in your heart that “You don’t know what my brother or father or mother or sister, did to me; I don’t think I can ever forgive him or her. The question is do we have any Scriptural right to avoid, ignore, or ignore even hate them?

What does GOD’s Word command you and me? As Christians, please let us invite our LORD Jesus Christ to today’s Service, and allow Him to remind us again.

Matthew 5:42-48: 42

Give to him that asketh thee, and from him that would borrow of thee turn not thou away.

43 Ye have heard that it hath been said, Thou shalt love thy neighbour, and hate thine enemy.

44 But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you;

45 that ye may be the children of your Father which is in heaven: for he maketh his sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sendeth rain on the just and on the unjust.

46 For if ye love them which love you, what reward have ye? do not even the publicans the same?

47 And if ye salute your brethren only, what do ye more than others? do not even the publicans so? 48 Be ye therefore perfect, even as your Father which is in heaven is perfect. Amen!

Can we stand on what our brother, sister, father, mother, aunt, uncle, grandmother, grandfather, pastor, son, daughter, manager, relative, or neighbor did to us, and risk Heaven? By GOD’s Grace NO!

What must I do to ensure that I am obeying GOD’s New Testament Commandments, genuinely forgive from my heart. Will Not Have Half Christians. Only Obedient Christians

Note:

