CANADIAN GOVERNMENT WHISTLE BLOWER TELLS US ABOUT CSIS & RCMP SPYING ON CANADIANS

We have two special guests on the first show of 2024. Mark Freisen of the Buffalo party will be talking about corruption in Canadian politics and we have a whistleblower joining us who caught the government in millions of dollars of fraud.
The Kevin J. Johnston show is every Tuesday and Thursday at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time live on www.freedomreport.ca
Watch the show LIVE at 9PM Eastern Time on
AND
http://www.DLIVE.tv/KevinJJohnston
http://www.Facebook.com/TrueKevinJJohnston
http://www.Twitch.tv/mrkevinjjohnston
#Canada #government #corruption #CostaRica #CSIS #RCMP #spy #spyagency #Trudeau #Canadian #Toronto #Calgary #YYC #Vancouver
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.