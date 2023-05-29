The Truth is too uncomfortable for them to say outloud. It's not about saving the world, its about control.
GB News | Neil Oliver
@GBNEWS
May 27. 'The truth has not moved or changed. The truth is WHERE it always was & WHAT it always was. If a government, its propagandists and apparatchiks have to come up with a new office and label to try and persuade us they’re telling the truth. I say that ship has sailed.'
@TheCoastGuy
