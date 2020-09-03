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Οργανώσεις Συντακτικής Εθνοσυνέλευσης 3.9.2020 - ΑΜΕΣΗ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑ ΤΩΡΑ...!
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33 views • August 12, 2020
Οργανώσεις της Εθνοσυνέλευσης: https://ddgreece.wordpress.com/%cf%83%cf%85%ce%bd%cf%84%ce%b1%ce%ba%cf%84%ce%b9%ce%ba%ce%ad%cf%82-%cf%83%cf%84%ce%b7%ce%bd-%ce%b5%ce%bb%ce%bb%ce%ac%ce%b4%ce%b1/
Σύνταγμα Άμεσης Δημοκρατίας: https://ddgreece.wordpress.com/%CF%83%CF%85%CE%BD%CF%84%CE%B1%CE%B3%CE%BC%CE%B1-%CE%B1%CE%BC%CE%B5%CF%83%CE%B7%CF%83-%CE%B4%CE%B7%CE%BC%CE%BF%CE%BA%CF%81%CE%B1%CF%84%CE%B9%CE%B1%CF%83-2/
Φιλοξενία στους αγωνιστές, από τους Αθηναίους συμπατριώτες μας: https://www.facebook.com/filoxeniapatrioton/?modal=admin_todo_tour
Περιφρούρηση της Εθνοσυνέλευσης, Συνταγματάρχης Χάρης Κουρτίδης. Επικεφαλής της Περιφρούρησης της Εθνοσυνέλευσης: https://www.facebook.com/haris.bellafonte
Υγειονομική κάλυψη της Εθνοσυνέλευσης, Ταξίαρχος Ε.Α. Κωνσταντινιά Ντέμου: https://www.facebook.com/dina.demu
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Σύνταγμα Άμεσης Δημοκρατίας: https://ddgreece.wordpress.com/%CF%83%CF%85%CE%BD%CF%84%CE%B1%CE%B3%CE%BC%CE%B1-%CE%B1%CE%BC%CE%B5%CF%83%CE%B7%CF%83-%CE%B4%CE%B7%CE%BC%CE%BF%CE%BA%CF%81%CE%B1%CF%84%CE%B9%CE%B1%CF%83-2/
Φιλοξενία στους αγωνιστές, από τους Αθηναίους συμπατριώτες μας: https://www.facebook.com/filoxeniapatrioton/?modal=admin_todo_tour
Περιφρούρηση της Εθνοσυνέλευσης, Συνταγματάρχης Χάρης Κουρτίδης. Επικεφαλής της Περιφρούρησης της Εθνοσυνέλευσης: https://www.facebook.com/haris.bellafonte
Υγειονομική κάλυψη της Εθνοσυνέλευσης, Ταξίαρχος Ε.Α. Κωνσταντινιά Ντέμου: https://www.facebook.com/dina.demu
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