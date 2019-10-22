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How Do Greenhouse Gases Actually Work?
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130 views • October 22, 2019
Want to learn more about the topic in this week’s video? Here are some key words/phrases to get your googling started:
- Radiation balance - incoming radiant energy from the sun minus outgoing energy heading into space.
- Infrared radiation - electromagnetic radiation that is invisible to us; comes in longer wavelengths than visible light and provides energy transfer we call heat.
- Radiation balance - incoming radiant energy from the sun minus outgoing energy heading into space.
- Infrared radiation - electromagnetic radiation that is invisible to us; comes in longer wavelengths than visible light and provides energy transfer we call heat.
Keywords
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