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Woman Says “We Have To Eat Babies” To Save The Environment, As AOC Nods Head
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436 views • October 04, 2019
Greg Reese guests hosts as David Knight is out. He begins the program with the new shocking video that shows a woman saying we need to start eating babies in order to solve climate change. Throughout the program Greg replays the video to get the message across. Later in the program Greg takes a dive into the topic of U.F.O’s.
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