Ukraine Hits Chemical Plant, Many Homes, and Journalists Under Fire In Donetsk [English subtitles]

Patrick Lancaster. English subtitles.

Jun 16, 2022 With the attacks on Donetsk continuing Yesterday a chemical plant and many homes were in by Ukrainian shelling in Donetsk and Makiivka. In this report, I show the Chemical plant and the homes destroyed and also get stuck under fire for almost an hour #RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine Report by Patrick Lancaster US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist. I show what the western media will not show you. We are very interested in what you think so please say what you think under this. In addition, you can support our journalism by donating just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday Or via crypto: BTC: bc1q9jche7a0h3kam7tp7rd7qu6m5n606dp54a0c28 ETH: 0xe159d66190E5C51F2a13F49E2b17808f36CC02AD SOL: HJPrko54odD14CuqtdQsoqrmZJBU3hs1Tf9QuUN4j3ke XMR: 43mooJfwFkqVoepUW6V9gk79kTTvoUhaqGBRe18ktzW9DH6RTNDybykNhquTYtEk8WjfkjbHf8nUvZ1QbqDAsQmX4Ltxfvk DOGE: DHAwcZU4AZbivkW2ynHSfPnMV4KHP2b3NA You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media: https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLanc... https://rumble.com/c/PatrickLancaster... https://odysee.com/@PatrickLancastern... https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday https://www.tiktok.com/@patricklancas... https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday https://t.me/PatrickLancaterNewsToday https://vk.com/patricklancaster Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work PLEASE SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday Я независимый журналист, финансируемый только за счет пожертвований моих зрителей. Вы можете поддержать мою работу через Сбербанк, номер карты 4817760356637581



Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nJi6uF8HnIo

