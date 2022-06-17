Ukraine Hits Chemical Plant, Many Homes, and Journalists Under Fire In Donetsk [English subtitles]

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Patrick Lancaster. English subtitles.
Jun 16, 2022 With the attacks on Donetsk continuing Yesterday a chemical plant and many homes were in by Ukrainian shelling in Donetsk and Makiivka. In this report, I show the Chemical plant and the homes destroyed and also get stuck under fire for almost an hour
#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine
Report by Patrick Lancaster
US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.
I show what the western media will not show you.
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nJi6uF8HnIo