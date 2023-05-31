Michael Jackson - RESOLVED! The Mystery of His Butterfly Rash and Vitiligo

Ελληνική έκδοση (Greek subs): www.brighteon.com/5cea32e8-5adf-4d15-862a-eca5ff745673

With the help of the Germanische Heilkunde (previously known as "Germanic New Medicine") of Dr. Hamer, this video sheds light on Michael Jackson's vitiligo and butterfly rash (lupus erythematosus) and explains both their occurrence and why the King of Pop went from black to white.

A prerequisite for a complete understanding of the present analysis is the basic knowledge of Dr. Hamer's "Germanische Heilkunde": www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z57uBCcOdvI (it's subtitled in many languages)



Note that by the term "DHS" (Dirk-Hamer Syndrome), we mean the shock that can cause a Biological Conflict (as defined by Dr. Hamer), while the "rail" can also be called an "association" that causes relapses", so the disease becomes chronic. "Program" is a biphasic event of which what we call "disease" is just one of the two phases of the "program".



The kind of Conflict (and therefore the kind of disease) that will take place after a conflict shock, is subjective to each person, but the same disease is always due to the same kind of Conflict, with whatever nuances there may be. Also, the same shocking event will not lead to everyone experiencing the same Conflict.





Much had been made of Michael's death in 2009, which coincided with two other deaths. But there is something else: Michael lived 18,564 days (August 29, 1958 - June 25, 2009). The accident happened on the 9282nd day, that is exactly in the middle of his life, on January 27, 1984 (this is the subtle description)...





Here is the full video of Michael Jackson's accident in 1984: www.youtube.com/watch?v=NKlC1mGag_A

Here, one of Michael's pictures of the butterfly rash (lupus erythematosus): https://mjbeats.com.br/l%C3%BApus-1c221a0016fd?gi=b9b102ff84b

Short interview of Michael Jackson, in which he mentions what was heard in the video:

1. www.youtube.com/watch?v=w20H0L555cE

2. www.youtube.com/watch?v=tESOjvgvyKM





The source of the present video about Michael's illness (without subtitles and without the additions at the end), is here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=LaPqY6CEios