NOW (( THEY )) ARE VISIBLE, AND ( THEY ) HATE TRUTH, MORALITY, OR ANYONE THAT IS NOT THEM - BLUEBOOD. (MIRRORED VIDEO BY JONATHAN KLECK)
GettheTruth1000
Published 16 hours ago

JESUS is the LORD come in the flesh.

The Word 454. anoia ►
Strong's Concordance
anoia: folly, foolishness
Original Word: ἄνοια, ας, ἡ
Part of Speech: Noun, Feminine
Transliteration: anoia
Phonetic Spelling: (an'-oy-ah)
Definition: folly, foolishness
Usage: folly, madness, foolishness.
HELPS Word-studies
Cognate: 454 ánoia (from 1 /A privative meaning "no" and 3563 /noús,"mind") – properly, "no-mind" referring to irrational behavior (mindless actions); "lack of sense" (WP, 2, 83) which easily degenerates into "a state of extreme anger that suggests an "incapacity to use one's mind – extreme fury, great rage" (L & N, 1, 88.183).

Derangement is defined as the state of being mentally ill and unable to think or act in a controlled way. Synonyms for "deranged" include:
mad, crazy, distracted, frantic, frenzied, irrational, maddened, crazed, demented, and unbalanced.

Keywords
jesusend timesantichristend of daysthe last daysjesus returnlast hourjonathan kleck

