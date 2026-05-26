Wet Basement? Clean The Gutters! Here's Why...

Good afternoon everybody my name is Chris Berger and it’s time for a Berger Point!





You know, a lot of people aren’t even aware of the damage that gutters — or better said clogged gutters — can do to your house and how easy it is to remedy the situation.





So, when you’re going to look at a house or sellers, when you are selling a house, make sure your gutters are clean and working.





That’s easy to see because when it rains, if it doesn’t have a lot of debris where the downspout is, and that’s part of the gutter, where it comes down and meets the ground, that’s where the damage is caused by clogged gutters.





Because it’s clogged at the top, overfills, and then actually will seep into your basement.

So I’m going to show you the remnants of that….





That’s exactly what happened to this house.





I’m going to show you a picture of the front gutter, but downstairs where it had been leaking and you can see the stain coming down.





However, after the gutter was cleaned it took about three or four days before the floor dried up.





However, if we stroll down to the back corner — what you’re gonna see is that the water is still there and it’s still wet so we took it yesterday because it was a good day to clean.





Actually it’s starting to dry up, but when you go and look for a house— look in the corners see if it’s dry see if it’s wet — it tells the difference tells your story.





This is the front of the house and it shows you it’s clean and as it comes down the water comes down and it’s still somewhat wet there and dripping.





However, the gutters are working and that’s why the basement has dried up down in the front corner.





So, let’s take a look at the back corner.





You have to keep those gutters clean and efficient.





And as the water comes down the downspout, it has to be pitched away from the house.





So we have some work to do on this because that’s why the water is seeping downstairs.





And the plan is to put some gravel around it so it’s drawn away from the house.





So that’s my point.





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