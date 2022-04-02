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InfoWars - Jay Dyer - Scientific Elite's 100 Year Old Detailed Plan to Kill Everyone - 4-01-2022
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132 views • April 02, 2022
Jay Dyer of Jay's Analysis https://jaysanalysis.com takes a detailed look into the 1931 book by Bertrand Russell titled "The Scientific Outlook." You will be surprised to see just how close the elite have followed Russell's process.
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